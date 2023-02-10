Cong lauds Rajasthan Budget as holistic, development-oriented, BJP calls it 'bundle of lies'

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan Friday welcomed the state's Budget for 2023-24 presented by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as a welfare budget while the opposition labelled it ''disappointing''.

Congress leaders said every section of society has been appropriately focused on in the Budget. The BJP, meanwhile, said the Budget does not live up to the expectations of people and is not more than mere announcements.

School Education Minister B D Kalla said it is an unprecedented Budget for overall development. ''It is a new milestone in the direction of sensitivity and accountability of the governments towards the people in the country and the state,'' he added.

Kalla said the Budget would pave the way for inclusive development, control inflation and bring an industrial revolution, besides upliftment of all sections of society.

Minister of State for Technical Education and Ayurveda Subhash Garg said the chief minister has presented a Budget which would prove to be a milestone. The chief minister has given great relief to the people by increasing the amount of the health insurance and accident insurance.

He added that special care has been taken in the Budget for the youth, farmers, women, elderly and differently-abled people.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said it is the budget to fight inflation.

Talking to reporters outside the Rajasthan Assembly, Khachariyawas said, ''This Budget is a Budget to fight inflation...Subsidy has been given on gas cylinders and up to 100 units of electricity has also been given free...coverage under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.'' ''People are happy because the Budget presented by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is dedicated to public welfare and development,'' he added.

PCC chief and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said Gehlot has presented a commendable budget which is all-inclusive and development-oriented.

In order to put the state on the path of progress, announcements have been made in the Budget keeping public interest paramount, he said in a statement.

BJP state president Satish Poonia, however, said the Budget presented by Gehlot is no more than a cut-and-paste job as just like the previous years, new schemes have been announced which will hardly realise on the ground.

''Overall, the Budget has failed to live up to the expectations of people,'' he added.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said old announcements made in previous budgets for his own constituency have not even started but new ones have already been announced.

''It has become their hobby to make announcements. They are only misleading people as they do not have a Budget. This Budget is not more than a bundle of lies,'' Kataria alleged at a press conference.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said there are promises in the Budget but no vision. It lacks public policy and is influenced by politics, she added.

Raje said there is no vision for development and it seems to be a Budget meant for the election season.

