Meghalaya polls: 375 candidates in fray for 60 seats in multi-corner fight

A total of 375 candidates are in the fray for 60 seats of the Meghalaya assembly, which will go to the polls on February 27, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said on Friday.The ruling NPP is fighting the elections on 57 seats, the Congress and BJP are contesting all the 60 seats, while the TMC has fielded candidates in 58 seats.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 10-02-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 21:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A total of 375 candidates are in the fray for 60 seats of the Meghalaya assembly, which will go to the polls on February 27, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said on Friday.

The ruling NPP is fighting the elections on 57 seats, the Congress and BJP are contesting all the 60 seats, while the TMC has fielded candidates in 58 seats. The United Democratic Party (UDP) is contesting the elections on 47 seats, the VPP on 18 seats, and the HSDP on 11 seats.

All the parties are fighting the elections on their own. ''None of the 375 candidates with valid nomination papers withdrew today,'' Kharkongor told PTI after the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations was over.

Nomination papers of four candidates -- three of the NPP and one of the UDP -- were rejected during the scrutiny, he said.

The scrutiny and withdrawal processes were conducted smoothly in all the 12 districts across the 60 assembly constituencies of the state, he added.

In all, 339 male candidates and 36 female candidates will be contesting for the 60 seats.

Polling will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

