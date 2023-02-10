Cong accepted its MP violated rules, law same for both men and women: Irani on Patil's suspension

Laws are same for both men and women and Congress leaders accepted that their party MP violated rules, Union minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday, after Rajani Ashokrao Patil was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the ongoing Budget Session for filming House proceedings.

Law was violated, rule was violated and this was accepted by the Congress party in the House, Irani told reporters outside Parliament.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday suspended Congress MP Patil for the remainder of the session for filming House proceedings during a ruckus when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was giving a speech on Thursday.

''Law is same for both men and women. Firstly, the leaders of the Congress today accepted in the House that law has been violated. And, when the member was allowed to speak by the the vice president, it was told that there is no precedent that the member should be allowed to speak nor there is any rule, still liberally the member was allowed to speak,'' Irani said.

And, when this member spoke, she didn't reject that she had violated the rule, the BJP leader said. ''So, when a rule is violated by a man then punishment should be given, but when a woman violates a rule, she shouldn't be given punishment? Is this justice? And, it is a grave injustice to gender justice if one's gender is used for convenience, if you yourself break a law,'' Irani said.

The Union minister asserted that whether it is Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha, ''people send us to the House to make rules and laws''.

''And, people's biggest expectation is that member themselves don't violate the laws, don't violate the rules,'' Irani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)