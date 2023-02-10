Left Menu

FBI searching Pence's home in classified documents probe -source

The records were then turned over to the FBI. The search of Pence's home comes at a time when both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are each facing investigations by two special counsels over the retention of classified records.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 22:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The FBI on Friday conducted a consensual search at the Indianapolis residence of former Vice President Mike Pence, after classified documents were discovered at his house last month, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The search comes just a few weeks after Pence's attorney Greg Jacobs notified the National Archives in a Jan. 18 letter about the discovery of records with classified markings. The records were then turned over to the FBI.

The search of Pence's home comes at a time when both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are each facing investigations by two special counsels over the retention of classified records.

