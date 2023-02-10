FBI searching Pence's home in classified documents probe -source

The FBI on Friday conducted a consensual search at the Indianapolis residence of former Vice President Mike Pence, after classified documents were discovered at his house last month, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The search comes just a few weeks after Pence's attorney Greg Jacobs notified the National Archives in a Jan. 18 letter about the discovery of records with classified markings. The records were then turned over to the FBI.

The search of Pence's home comes at a time when both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are each facing investigations by two special counsels over the retention of classified records.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)