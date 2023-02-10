Guv made to give misleading pic of Bengal in Assembly speech, claims BJP

The BJP on Friday claimed that the TMC government in Bengal provided a ''misleading picture of the situation in the state'', as was reflected in the governor's address in the Assembly, which is "far from the corruption-riddled reality".

The TMC was quick to rebuff the allegation, claiming that the opposition camp was ''jealous of the Mamata Banerjee government's achievements''.

Asansol South MLA and BJP state general secretary Agnimitra Paul said Governor CV Ananda Bose was ''made to utter things in his inaugural address of the budget session'' which don't reflect the real situation of Bengal.

She noted that Bose was a ''part of a central fact-finding team that had visited the state after the 2021 assembly poll results and reported about the worsening law and order situation''.

Accusing the TMC government of ''protecting murderers and corrupt people, besides turning a blind eye to the plight of teaching job aspirants, who failed to secure jobs in the wake of a scam'', she said all these points found no mention in the speech.

''After his haatekhari (introduction to Bengali alphabets on the day of Saraswati puja), it seems the governor has been made to project a misleading situation of Bengal which doesn't tally with the reality of atrocities, corruption and loot,'' Paul said.

Echoing her, BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee said the governor was being ''misled by the state government with concocted, false and planted information''.

Bose, in his inaugural address, on Wednesday urged the Centre to release funds for the state to ensure the welfare of the poor.

Lauding the TMC dispensation's initiatives, he had said, ''My government is riding on the wave of its immensely popular pro-people policies''.

His speech had led to strong protests by the BJP with their MLAs staging a walkout.

Countering the BJP's claims, TMC legislator Rafikul Islam Mondal said the opposition cannot bear to see feathers on the cap of the state government for its various social welfare projects, including Kanyashree (cash incentive for socially disadvantaged girls), which got global acclaim.

''The BJP is jealous of TMC's achievements. It did not give the Bengal government its due credit for the UNESCO honour accorded to Durga puja,'' he stated.

Another TMC MLA Narayan Goswami said the poor in the state are suffering due to ''non-cooperation of the central government''.

''The Centre is not releasing funds, thus causing difficulties for common people,'' he added.

