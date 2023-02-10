Left Menu

BJP politicising PM's Dausa visit: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the BJP of politicising Prime Minister Narendra Modis upcoming Dausa visit by scheduling a rally nearby. BJP is also holding a public meeting close to this venue and that will be addressed by the prime minister.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-02-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 22:23 IST
BJP politicising PM's Dausa visit: Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the BJP of politicising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming Dausa visit by scheduling a rally nearby. PM is scheduled to inaugurate on Sunday the Sohna-Dausa part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa on February 12. The programme is being organised by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). BJP is also holding a public meeting close to this venue and that will be addressed by the prime minister. ''I have heard that it is a big programme, we could come on one stage. They (BJP) knew that I would raise the issue of ERCP… I understand that to avoid that, PMO and others involved in this, leaders from the state … the one who is a Union minister … would have said to him that you have chosen a venue (Dausa) which comes under ERCP, therefore, change it,'' Gehlot told reporters. He claimed that only 100-200 people will be present at the official function and the public meeting will be held separately by the BJP. The CM and other Congress leaders have been repeatedly demanding the Centre to give the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), which is aimed at addressing the drinking and irrigation water needs of 13 eastern Rajasthan districts, including Dausa, the status of a national project.

The project was conceptualised by the former BJP government led by the then CM Vasundhara Raje.

According to Congress, the PM had in elections rallies in 2018 and 2019 promised to give the ERCP national project status, which is yet to be accorded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023