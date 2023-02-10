BJP taking revenge from people for not choosing it in assembly, MCD polls: AAP on Mehrauli demolition drive

Lashing out at the BJP over a demolition drive launched by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Mehrauli here, the AAP on Friday alleged the saffron party is taking revenge from people for not voting for it in assembly and MCD polls.

The BJP is acting like the British, who demolished houses of those who supported freedom fighters during the mutiny of 1857, the AAP charged, adding that it would move court against the DDA action.

On the other hand, the BJP demanded a probe as to how registries of buildings constructed on encroached government land were done.

The DDA comes under the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The agency started the demolition drive in Mehrauli earlier on Friday amid police security.

According to the demolition notice, the land on which the demolition is being carried out is a part of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and the ''existing unauthorised encroachment'' is acting as a hindrance to the development of the park.

Addressing a press conference here, senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak accused the BJP of reneging on its poll promises of 'Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan'.

''I don't think this has ever happened in independent India. This used to happen during the British rule. Those who supported freedom fighters during the 1857 mutiny were hanged and their houses demolished. This is being replicated by the BJP,'' he said.

Pathak said the AAP will approach the court over the issue.

''Our party MLAs Naresh Yadav and Somnath Bharti have been detained. Even our councillor has been detained. The BJP is taking revenge from people for not choosing it in Vidhan Sabha and MCD polls. They had promised to build houses but they are demolishing jhuggis. We won't allow this,'' the AAP leader said.

''We are seeing videos from Mehrauli and they are saddening. Women are fainting and people are crying. The bulldozers will have to go over our bodies to carry out the demolition. No matter what happens, we will not allow a single slum to be demolished,'' he added.

Pathak claimed residents of other areas like Tughlakabad and Madipur in Punjabi Bagh have also been served demolition notices.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit back at Pathak, saying the AAP leader is an ''expert in making false political statements and misleading people''.

There should be a high-level probe as to how registries of buildings constructed on the encroached government land were done, he said.

The Delhi government's Department of Revenue is responsible for the losses suffered by people whose buildings have been demolished, he said.

People bought houses there because registry of properties was being done, which proves the nexus of revenue officials, Kapoor charged.

