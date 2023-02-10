Congress constitutes two committees for its plenary session

The Congress on Friday constituted two committees for the 85th plenary session of the party to be held in Raipur in Chhattisgarh from February 24 to 26.

The Subjects Committee will finalise the agenda of the plenary session and the Constitution Amendment Committee will recommend necessary changes to the party constitution.

The election of Mallikarjun Kharge as the party president will be ratified at the plenary session.

The members of the Subjects Committee include Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

All members of the party's steering committee, chief ministers of party-ruled states and Congress Legislature Party leaders, state unit chiefs and heads of frontal organisations will also be its members.

AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal announced the formation of the committee in a statement.

Other members of the committee are A K Antony, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Ajay Maken, Ambika Soni, Anand Sharma, Avinash Pande, Harish Rawat, Jairam Ramesh, Kumari Selja, K C Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, Oommen Chandy, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram, Randeep Surjewala, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Digvijaya Singh and party treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal.

The Congress president also constituted the Constitution Amendment Committee, with senior party leader Ambika Soni as its chairperson and Randeep Surjewala as its convener.

Party leaders K C Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, Ajay Maken, Jitendra Singh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Mohan Prakash, Deepa Dasmunshi and G Parameshwara are members of the committee which will look into the amendments to be brought in the party constitution.

