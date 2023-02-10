Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya pooh-poohs Bhagwat's statement on caste

Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Friday mocked RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for claiming that the ''Pandits'' created the caste system.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief's image has taken a knocking beyond repair due to his remark and even an apology would be useless, he told reporters here.

"He has gained immense knowledge of late. You have done research...what research? Tell us. We have read in the (Bhagavad) Gita....that Lord Krishna said he created the four Varnas," the Shankaracharya said when asked about Bhagwat's remarks.

''But you are saying God has not created them. They have been created by Pandits. Then you say Pandits mean `vidvaan' (scholars) and not Brahmins. If vidvaans said something, why are you defying them,'' the Shankaracharya asked.

Asked about the demand that Bhagwat should tender an apology, the pontiff said it would not do any good as he had already drawn a lot of flak.

On Sunday, the RSS chief had said at an event to mark Guru Ravidas Jayanti in Mumbai that before God all people are equal but "the Pandits created caste''.

