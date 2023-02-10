Local BJP leader killed by suspected Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district
A local BJP leader was shot dead by suspected Naxalites in Chhattisgarhs Narayanpur district on Friday evening, police said.The incident took place around 8 pm when Sagar Sahu, vice president of the Narayanpur district unit of the BJP, was at his home in Chhotedongar village, said an official.As per the preliminary information, two unidentified persons barged into Sahus house and shot him in front of his family members.
A local BJP leader was shot dead by suspected Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday evening, police said.
The incident took place around 8 pm when Sagar Sahu, vice president of the Narayanpur district unit of the BJP, was at his home in Chhotedongar village, said an official.
As per the preliminary information, two unidentified persons barged into Sahu's house and shot him in front of his family members. The injured Sahu was taken to the Narayanpur district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said.
"Prima facie the incident seems to be the handiwork of Naxalites but investigation is underway, he added. On Sunday, Neelkanth Kakem (40), president of Awapalli mandal unit of the BJP, was hacked to death by Naxalites in Bijapur district.
