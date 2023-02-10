Left Menu

Local BJP leader killed by suspected Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district

A local BJP leader was shot dead by suspected Naxalites in Chhattisgarhs Narayanpur district on Friday evening, police said.The incident took place around 8 pm when Sagar Sahu, vice president of the Narayanpur district unit of the BJP, was at his home in Chhotedongar village, said an official.As per the preliminary information, two unidentified persons barged into Sahus house and shot him in front of his family members.

PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 10-02-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 22:49 IST
Local BJP leader killed by suspected Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district
  • Country:
  • India

A local BJP leader was shot dead by suspected Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday evening, police said.

The incident took place around 8 pm when Sagar Sahu, vice president of the Narayanpur district unit of the BJP, was at his home in Chhotedongar village, said an official.

As per the preliminary information, two unidentified persons barged into Sahu's house and shot him in front of his family members. The injured Sahu was taken to the Narayanpur district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

"Prima facie the incident seems to be the handiwork of Naxalites but investigation is underway, he added. On Sunday, Neelkanth Kakem (40), president of Awapalli mandal unit of the BJP, was hacked to death by Naxalites in Bijapur district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023