U.S. has 'no indication' of Russian military threat to Moldova or Romania - State Dept
Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 23:01 IST
Washington has "no indication" of a direct military threat by Russia to Moldova or Romania at this time, after Ukraine said several Russian missiles flew over the two countries, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Friday.
"We maintain close contact and communication with our Moldovan partners and Romanian allies," Patel added.
