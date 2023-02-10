Left Menu

BJP has cheated the people of Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday alleged that the central government has cheated the people of Bihar in the Union Budget and has maintained a stepmotherly attitude towards the state.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar
Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday alleged that the central government has cheated the people of Bihar in the Union Budget and has maintained a stepmotherly attitude towards the state. "Bihar got nothing in this Union Budget. Neither we got the status of a special state nor any special package. The BJP is maintaining a stepmotherly attitude towards the people of Bihar," said Yadav.

"BJP is trying to weaken the constitution and destroying the democracy of this country. They are trying to destroy the socialist ideologies and the regional parties and misusing all the constitutional machinery in their possession. We will talk about all these things at the Mahagathbandhan rally in Purnea," he added. He said that the BJP is afraid of the 2024 election.

"The BJP had conducted an internal survey by a big agency and it has come out that if Lok Sabha polls are held right now, Mahagatbandhan will win 37 out of 40 seats in the Lok Sabha," said the RJD leader. On being questioned about the allegations levelled by rebel JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha that he will be projected as the CM candidate for 2025 Assembly polls, Yadav said, "We don't have any enmity with Upendra Kushwaha. Everyone has their own opinion. I am not bothered with this because we know that the people of Bihar are with us." (ANI)

