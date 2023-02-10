CM Baghel slams BJP over Nadda's visit to Chhattisgarh, BJP hits back

As the assembly elections are round the corner, the political temperature in Chhattisgarh is heating up. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has targeted the BJP over the upcoming visit of BJP national president JP Nadda to the state. Baghel on Thursday said, "Central leaders come to Chhattisgarh, address gatherings, then go back to Delhi, hold meetings and then reprimand BJP leaders of the state. It will repeat once again."

BJP chief Nadda will arrive in the state on a day visit to Bastar district tomorrow (February 11). Nadda will visit Danteshwari Temple, seek blessings and then he will visit the Super Specialty Hospital built at a cost of Rs 200 crore after the announcement by the Modi government. The BJP leader will address a general public gathering at Lal Bagh ground in the district. Reacting to CM Baghel's remark, BJP state spokesperson Kedar Gupta said, "BJP is continuously getting stronger in Chhattisgarh and the statement of CM Baghel proves that he is trembling due to the visit of the central leadership of BJP. Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public gathering in Korba district during which around 40,000 people were assembled there with enthusiasm, energy and raising slogans against the Congress government."

"Probably CM Baghel has received a report that thousands of tribal people are going to attend JP Nadda's programme, because they are troubled by the religious conversion, the reservation of tribal people has been taken away. The general public is troubled by this and due to fear of this, CM Baghel is saying such a thing," Gupta said. He added, "BJP is continuously getting stronger in the state, the Chief Minister is concerned about it and should be concerned. No work is being done in Chhattisgarh, people are upset due to religious conversion, they are upset due to not getting reservation somewhere and Chhattisgarh has become a crime state."

Notably, Union Minister Shah had also visited the Korba gate of Chhattisgarh on January 7. Addressing the gathering then he targeted the Congress-led state government and said, "There will be the assembly election in 2023, we have a lot of work to tell, but what have you done? The Modi government gave water and electricity to the country, but the Congress government increased the numbers of Naxalism in the country. Bhupesh government did corruption in the state, crimes and rape incident increased in his government." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)