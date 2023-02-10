Left Menu

MP: Chouhan takes jibe at Cong for calling Kamal Nath `Avashyam-bhavi' CM

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-02-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 23:48 IST
MP: Chouhan takes jibe at Cong for calling Kamal Nath `Avashyam-bhavi' CM
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday took a jibe at the state Congress IT cell for describing MP Congress president Kamal Nath as an ''Avashyam-bhavi'' chief minister (someone who is sure to become the next CM).

Statements like these only expose the mess in the Congress, he added.

"Kamal Nath is saying he will not contest the (assembly) polls. But his IT cell immediately swung into action and issued a denial, and said he is Avashyambavi CM,'' Chouhan told reporters.

''It appears that there is nothing in the Congress apart from him. What is an Avashyambhavi chief minister?" Chouhan said. "I have seen former chief minister, current chief minister....at the most one can be described as `Bhavi' (future) chief minister but that too sounds hypothetical," the BJP leader said.

Referring to infighting within the Congress, Chouhan said the use of epithets such as Bhavi, Avashyambhavi ''only reflects the mess in the party.'' Nath, meanwhile, issued a clarification about his statement while talking to reporters in Pohri town of Shivpuri district.

"During an interaction with journalists, the issue of local candidates was discussed, and I told them that I am also facing this problem for a long time as I do not belong to the Chhindwara assembly segment. My house is in Saunsar constituency of Chhindwara district, and people of Saunsar always ask me that why I am not contesting from there,'' the former CM said.

"I told them that I am always recognized as being from Chhindwara (which was his Lok Sabha seat for long) and very few people know about Saunsar. So, I will decide from where I should contest, Saunsar or Chhindwara (in the next election). My statement was in this context,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023