Maha: 16 candidates in fray for Kasba Assembly bypoll in Pune, 28 for Chinchwad

Sixteen candidates remained in the fray on Friday for an Assembly byelection to Kasba constituency in Pune city, officials said.

They include the BJP's Hemant Rasane and Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar.

Friday was the last day of withdrawal of candidature.

In the Chinchwad Assembly bypoll, a total of 28 candidates including the BJP's Ashwini Jagtap and NCP's Nana Kate are in the fray.

The two by-polls will be held on February 26 while votes will be counted on March 2.

Babasaheb Dabhekar of Congress, who had filed nomination as an independent candidate, and Kiran Kadre of the Aam Adami Party were among those who withdrew their nominations.

While the Kasba bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Mukta Tilak of the BJP in December 2022, the Chinchwad bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap.

