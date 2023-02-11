Biden to visit Poland, sources say
U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Poland, two sources familiar said on Friday, without providing specific dates.
Biden said last month he would visit Poland, but he did not know when. Reports have suggested a trip could coincide with the Feb. 24 anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
