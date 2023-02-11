Left Menu

Biden to travel to Poland to mark first anniversary of Ukraine invasion

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Feb. 20 to 22 to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Friday. The aides are hoping to emphasize the resilience of the Ukrainian people along with continued unity among allies in the uncertain months ahead. Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Eastern European allies and speak about Ukraine, the White House said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 01:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 01:18 IST
Biden to travel to Poland to mark first anniversary of Ukraine invasion

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Feb. 20 to 22 to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Friday. John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said that Biden will make clear that additional security assistance and additional will be coming from the United States.

"The President will make it very clear that the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Kirby said. Biden's aides have been planning for weeks how they will mark the anniversary of the invasion, including potentially a major address. The aides are hoping to emphasize the resilience of the Ukrainian people along with continued unity among allies in the uncertain months ahead.

Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Eastern European allies and speak about Ukraine, the White House said. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023