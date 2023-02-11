Left Menu

Pentagon shoots down unknown object flying in US airspace

The Pentagon shot down an unknown object flying in US airspace off the coast of Alaska on Friday, White House officials said.The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flights, said John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesperson. Officials are still recovering debris from that object, shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

The Pentagon shot down an unknown object flying in US airspace off the coast of Alaska on Friday, White House officials said.

The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a ''reasonable threat'' to the safety of civilian flights, said John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesperson. Kirby said that President Joe Biden ordered the military to down the object, which he described as roughly the size of a small car. No other details about what it was were immediately provided. The object fell into US waters.

The development comes after the US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Saturday. Officials are still recovering debris from that object, shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

