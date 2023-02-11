Left Menu

El Salvador should address bitcoin risks -IMF

El Salvador should address the risks posed by its adoption of bitcoin as legal tender, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Friday in a statement after a visit to the Central American country. "Given the legal risks, fiscal fragility and largely speculative nature of crypto markets, the authorities should reconsider their plans to expand government exposures to bitcoin," the IMF said in a statement. El Salvador's move to make bitcoin legal tender in September 2021 effectively closed the doors to IMF financing.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 03:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 03:57 IST
El Salvador should address bitcoin risks -IMF

El Salvador should address the risks posed by its adoption of bitcoin as legal tender, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Friday in a statement after a visit to the Central American country.

"Given the legal risks, fiscal fragility and largely speculative nature of crypto markets, the authorities should reconsider their plans to expand government exposures to bitcoin," the IMF said in a statement. The annual visit by IMF staff followed a

$600 million bond payment by El Salvador last month amid investor concerns over its financing sources and fiscal policy.

The IMF's so-called "article IV" visit has been sharply critical in the past. El Salvador's move to make bitcoin legal tender in September 2021 effectively closed the doors to IMF financing. While the lender noted that bitcoin's risks "have not materialized," it said the cryptocurrency's "use could grow given its legal tender status and new legislative reforms to encourage the use of crypto assets, including tokenized bonds."

El Salvador's Congress last month passed a law

regulating the issuance of digital assets by both the state and private entities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023