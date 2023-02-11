El Salvador should address bitcoin risks -IMF

El Salvador should address the risks posed by its adoption of bitcoin as legal tender, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Friday in a statement after a visit to the Central American country.

"Given the legal risks, fiscal fragility and largely speculative nature of crypto markets, the authorities should reconsider their plans to expand government exposures to bitcoin," the IMF said in a statement. The annual visit by IMF staff followed a

$600 million bond payment by El Salvador last month amid investor concerns over its financing sources and fiscal policy.

The IMF's so-called "article IV" visit has been sharply critical in the past. El Salvador's move to make bitcoin legal tender in September 2021 effectively closed the doors to IMF financing. While the lender noted that bitcoin's risks "have not materialized," it said the cryptocurrency's "use could grow given its legal tender status and new legislative reforms to encourage the use of crypto assets, including tokenized bonds."

El Salvador's Congress last month passed a law

regulating the issuance of digital assets by both the state and private entities.

