Belgium detains two more EU lawmaker in graft investigation

Belgian prosecutors arrested one lawmaker and took another in for questioning on Friday in connection with a corruption scandal that has hit the European Parliament. The cash-for-influence scandal began in December when Belgian authorities charged four people linked to the European Parliament over allegations that World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision-making.

OAS members recommit to helping Haiti through gang violence

The Organization of American States (OAS) on Friday passed a resolution to support Haiti on its path to long-delayed elections and help the Caribbean country manage widespread gang violence that is driving a humanitarian crisis. The resolution proposed creating a working group of member states no later than Feb. 22 to address issues such as gun trafficking and a proposed multinational force to help police restore order, which Haiti's caretaker government requested five months ago.

Frustration at UN ahead of likely row with Russia on Syria aid

The United Nations Security Council will next week discuss if it will allow the UN to deliver aid to rebel-held northwest Syria through more than one Turkish border crossing following Monday's devastating earthquake - a move Russia does not think is needed. With the death toll in Turkey and Syria passing 23,000, some diplomats expressed frustration on Friday that the 15-member council has been slow to act after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pressed for more access to northwest Syria via Turkey.

Not told until the runway: freed Nicaraguan prisoner recounts journey to U.S

Nicaraguan opposition leader Juan Sebastian Chamorro on Friday recounted his whirlwind trip to Washington from Managua's El Chipote prison this week after he was pulled from his cell in the middle of the night and pushed into a bus. Instead of a transfer to another prison as he expected, the former presidential hopeful was put on a plane with 221 other prominent government critics and flown to Washington.

Children rescued from ruins days after earthquake, but death toll tops 23,700

Rescue crews saved a 10-day-old baby and his mother trapped in the ruins of a building in Turkey on Friday and dug several people out from other sites as President Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have reacted faster to this week's huge earthquake. The confirmed death toll from the deadliest quake in the region in two decades stood at more than 23,700 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria four days after it hit.

Russia hits Ukraine power grid and gains ground in east; Biden to visit Poland

Russian missiles hit power facilities on Friday across Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelenskiy returned from a tour of Western capitals and Ukrainian officials said a long-awaited Russian offensive was underway in the east. Ukraine's air force said 61 of 71 Russian missiles had been shot down. But Energy Minister German Galushchenko said Russia had hit power facilities in six regions with missiles and drones, causing blackouts across most of Ukraine.

Iranian-French academic Adelkhah released from Iran's Evin prison

Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah was released from Iran's Evin prison, France said on Friday, but it was unclear what the conditions of her release were. Adelkhah has been in prison since Iranian authorities arrested her in 2019 during a visit. She is one of seven French nationals detained in Iran, a factor that has worsened relations between Paris and Tehran in recent months.

Polish president seeks review of judicial reform bill needed for EU funds

Polish President Andrzej Duda said he doubted the constitutionality of judicial reform legislation the country needed to pass to access European Union funds and had decided to refer it to the Constitutional Tribunal for review on Friday. Brussels has withheld 35.4 billion euros ($37.79 billion) in COVID-19 recovery funds in a disagreement over Poland's rule of law, and has required reform on issues such as judicial independence and green energy before giving Warsaw the cash.

A boy and his boat help Chile firefighters combat blazes

As his parents fought wildfires threatening their home in southern Chile, 13-year-old Lucas Cespedes decided to take action, ferrying firefighters across the local river in a small yellow rowing boat to help them put out the flames. The Andean country is battling some of the worst wildfires in years that have claimed 24 lives and burned through over 340,000 hectares (840,158 acres), affecting more than 5,400 people and destroying over a thousand homes.

Biden to travel to Poland to mark first anniversary of Ukraine invasion

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Feb. 20 to 22 to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Friday. John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said that Biden will make clear that additional security assistance and aid will be coming from the United States.

