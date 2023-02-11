Left Menu

Blinken speaks with Nicaragua's foreign minister, stresses dialogue -State Dept

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 05:25 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Nicaragua's Foreign Minister Denis Moncada on Friday and discussed the importance of constructive dialogue between the two countries to build a better future for Nicaragua's people, the State Department said.

The call comes a day after more than 200 Nicaraguan political prisoners were freed and flown to the United States.

Nearly all of them were prominent government critics jailed in President Daniel Ortega's crackdown on dissent over recent years.

