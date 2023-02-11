Blinken speaks with Nicaragua's foreign minister, stresses dialogue -State Dept
Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 05:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 05:25 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Nicaragua's Foreign Minister Denis Moncada on Friday and discussed the importance of constructive dialogue between the two countries to build a better future for Nicaragua's people, the State Department said.
The call comes a day after more than 200 Nicaraguan political prisoners were freed and flown to the United States.
Nearly all of them were prominent government critics jailed in President Daniel Ortega's crackdown on dissent over recent years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nicaragua
- U.S.
- Nicaraguan
- State Department
- State Antony Blinken
- Daniel Ortega's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. urges de-escalation after Palestinians killed in Israeli operation
Two French women sentenced in Nicaragua to eight years in jail -rights group
U.S. lawmakers press FAA chief on computer outage, nationwide ground stop
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina meets Sabalenka in clash of big hitters for Australian Open crown; Soccer-Key U.S. Soccer officials depart, Berhalter's future uncertain and more
Science News Roundup: U.S. to test nuclear-powered spacecraft by 2027; New museum in Mexico spotlights endangered axolotl salamander