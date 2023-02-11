AAP secures landslide victory in Delhi University Executive Council elections

The AAP Teachers Wing (AADTA) opened its account in its first-ever academic polls with a landslide victory in the Delhi University Executive Council elections. The Executive Council election of Delhi University takes place every two years. Over 12,000 teachers from about 70 colleges cast their votes in the elections to elect two Teacher Representatives to the 21-member Executive Council, which is the highest decision-making body of the university.

AAP's Teachers' Wing, AADTA had fielded Seema Das in the elections. Das is a Professor of Political Science at Hindu College and had won the previous election while competing independently. This time around, Das won the elections in a landslide victory with over 3100 votes in her favour. Reacting to the victory, AADTA National In-charge Dr Aditya Narayan Mishra said, "We extend our sincere thanks to the teachers of the university for extending their wholehearted vote and support to our candidates in EC and AC elections. Dr Seema Das' victory in the Executive Council will strengthen our resolve to work towards the issue of absorption of ad-hocs and oppose the blatant privatisation model of the university."

"Our Academic Council candidates Alok Ranjan Pandey, Mamta Choudhry, Ram Kishore Yadav, Sunil Kumar and Chander Mohan Negi are comfortably placed for the victory in their elections too. We also extend our sincere gratitude and thanks to CM Arvind Kejriwal, Dy CM Manish Sisodia, Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai, and AAP MLAs Atishi and Sanjeev Jha for all their timely guidance and support," he added. (ANI)

