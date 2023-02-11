Toronto mayor resigns after admitting to affair with staffer

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced his resignation on Friday over an affair with a staff member, vowing to reflect on his mistakes and rebuild the trust of his family.

Tory, 68, said the relationship ended earlier this year and the employee involved, whom he did not identify, had left the city government for a job elsewhere. Tory was elected last year to a third four-year term. "I am deeply sorry, and I apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto, and to all of those hurt by my actions, including my staff, my colleagues on city council and the public servants to whom I have such respect," Tory said.

"Most of all, I apologize to my wife, Barb and to my family who I've let down more than anyone else," he said. Tory said the relationship began during the COVID-19 pandemic and "ended by mutual consent earlier this year."

