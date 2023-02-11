Left Menu

Toronto mayor resigns after admitting to affair with staffer

Tory was elected last year to a third four-year term. Tory said the relationship began during the COVID-19 pandemic and "ended by mutual consent earlier this year."

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 07:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 07:38 IST
Toronto mayor resigns after admitting to affair with staffer

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced his resignation on Friday over an affair with a staff member, vowing to reflect on his mistakes and rebuild the trust of his family.

Tory, 68, said the relationship ended earlier this year and the employee involved, whom he did not identify, had left the city government for a job elsewhere. Tory was elected last year to a third four-year term. "I am deeply sorry, and I apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto, and to all of those hurt by my actions, including my staff, my colleagues on city council and the public servants to whom I have such respect," Tory said.

"Most of all, I apologize to my wife, Barb and to my family who I've let down more than anyone else," he said. Tory said the relationship began during the COVID-19 pandemic and "ended by mutual consent earlier this year."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023