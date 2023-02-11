Amit Shah to visit Karnataka today

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the coastal region of Karnataka today to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (Campco) in Puttur town in Dakshina Kannada district.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2023 08:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 08:12 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the coastal region of Karnataka today to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (Campco) in Puttur town in Dakshina Kannada district. He is also scheduled to inaugurate the Bharat Mata Mandir built by Dharmashree Pratisthan at Hanumagiri, which is the second temple in south India for Bharat Mata after the one in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Shah will garland the statue of Bharat Mata and later pay floral tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in Puttur. He will also visit the Hanumagiri temple at Ishwaramangala and offer worship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

