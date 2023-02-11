Left Menu

PM Modi to address two rallies in poll-bound Tripura on Saturday

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 11-02-2023 08:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 08:44 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two election rallies in favour of BJP candidates in Tripura on Saturday, a party leader said. Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP state election in-charge Mahesh Sharma, and the party's state unit president Rajib Bhattacharya would receive the PM at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here, he said.

Modi is scheduled to address the first rally at Ambassa in Dhalai district around 12 noon, and the second at Gomati, which is likely to start at 3 pm, the party's state media-in-charge Sunit Sarkar said.

The prime minister is likely to visit Tripura again on February 13, Sarkar added.

Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 16.

Security has been beefed up across the state in view of the PM's visit on Saturday, a police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

