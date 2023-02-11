Winter games in Gulmarg will boost sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir: PM
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Khelo India National Winter Games in Gulmarg will boost the sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir, and wished the athletes participating in the event.
''Best wishes to all athletes taking part in the 3rd Khelo India National Winter Games. The Games are being held in the picturesque surroundings of Gulmarg,'' he tweeted.
''This will also boost the sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir,'' the prime minister added.
On Friday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur declared the third edition of the games open in Gulmarg and said his ministry would keep helping Jammu and Kashmir financially and provide it with the best of facilities.
ALSO READ
Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume from Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal
Airtel rolls out 5G services in seven cities of Jammu & Kashmir
'Pathaan' emerges as first film in 33 years to have houseful shows in Kashmir
Called off walk as police arrangements completely collapsed: Rahul in Kashmir
Kashmir problem was created by British, Bharat must realise its own 'purushaarth': Tamil Nadu Governor