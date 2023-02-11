Housewife's suicide: Man, parents acquitted in abetment case

A couple and their son have been acquitted in an abetment of suicide case in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Laxmi, the wife of Yakasami Pyarala (28), ended her life on January 16, 2017 allegedly due to harassment at her marital home in Kalwa here, including threats of dire consequences if she gave birth to a girl child, as per the prosecution.

Pyarala, father Mastan Narsinha and mother Mangalama, were charged with abetting the suicide of Laxmi and other offences, including criminal intimidation.

In her order of February 1, the details of which were made available on Saturday, Sessions Judge Rachna R Tehra acquitted the three saying the prosecution had failed to prove the charges.

