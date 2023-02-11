Man held for demanding Rs 5 lakh from builder in Bhiwandi

A history-sheeter who had allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from a builder in Bhiwandi in Thane district has been arrested, a police official said on Saturday.

The 55-year-old accused was held on Thursday from Kongaon for threatening the builder and vandalising the office at his construction site a day earlier, Assistant Commissioner of Police Kishore Khairnar said.

