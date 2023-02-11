As in physiotherapy, continuity, conviction necessary for country's development: PM
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said continuity and conviction were necessary, just as in physiotherapy, for the country's development.
He was addressing the 60th National Indian Association of Physiotherapists Conference here through a video message.
''As in physiotherapy, continuity and conviction necessary for country's development. Physiotherapists should educate people about right exercise, right posture and right things about keeping themselves fit,'' the PM said.
The PM said he too needed the help of physiotherapists sometimes, but suggested one combine this with Yoga. The two-day 60th National IAP conference is being held in Gujarat after a gap of 16 years and will see experts from India and abroad discussing and debating advancements in the field.
A highlight of the conference is the the first time ever 'scientific presentations (paper and poster presentations) for clinicians.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Gujarat Police nabs man from UP village for threatening serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad on R-Day
High drama in Presiddency Univ during screening of BBC docu on Gujarat riots
Gujarat junior clerk exam cancelled after question paper leak; 15 people arrested
Chaitar Vasava to become AAP legislative leader in Gujarat Assembly