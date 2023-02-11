Telangana: BRS fields Banda Prakash as candidate for Legislative Council Dy Chairman post
- Country:
- India
Ruling BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday decided to field party MLC Banda Prakash Mudiraj as the candidate for the post of Deputy Chairman of state Legislative Council.
Rao asked Mudiraj to file his nomination on Saturday, BRS sources said.
Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy has fixed February 12 as the date for the election of the Deputy Chairman, the legislature secretariat said earlier.
The nominations can be submitted between 10.30 AM and 5 PM on Saturday, it had said.
Mudiraj is expected to be elected unopposed in view of the overwhelming strength of BRS in the Council.
