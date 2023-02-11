Veteran journalist G Sekharan Nair passes away

Veteran journalist and former Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief of ''Mathrubhumi'' Daily, G Sekharan Nair passed away at a private hospital here, family members said.

He was 75 and was undergoing treatment for heart-related ailments for some time, they said.

Nair, who had joined the Mathrubhumi during the 1980s, worked in various bureaus and the desk of the well-known daily for several years.

Known for his in-depth investigative reports and political write-ups, Nair also wrote several news series about corruption in various government departments including health, motor vehicle and housing-board which caught wide attention.

Nair received over 30 honours including three state media awards during his decades-long career.

The Kerala Assembly recently honoured him for completing 25 years in reporting the House sessions.

He also served as the officer-bearer of Thiruvananthapuram Press Club and Kerala Journalists Union.

Nair is survived by his wife and two children.

Condoling the demise of Sekkharan Nair, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recalled that his stories on many political and social issues garnered wide attention and created an impact in the society. He also remembered Nair as a person who was constantly involved in social issues and the one who maintained a good friendship even with those who opposed him.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan said Nair was once the face of Mathrubhumi daily in Thiruvananthapuram and he not only excelled in journalism but also found his own niche in the sector.

Sharing similar memories, Speaker A N Shamseer recalled him as a journalist with social commitment.

