Uttar has best policies in every field: Deputy CM Maurya at Global Investors Summit

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said the state has the "best policies" in every field, including security, and many big investment proposals have come through the Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-2023) here.

At a session, which was attended by Marten van den Berg, the ambassador of the Netherlands to India, Maurya said, ''Those who want to invest in Uttar Pradesh are welcome. The state has the best policies in every field, including security." "Many big proposals have come through GIS and we want to assure you that the double-engine government is actively promoting investment projects,'' he said.

''As a partner country, the Netherlands is important for us. Both countries' businesses are reaching new heights. When I had the opportunity to visit the Netherlands, I discovered that the two countries have a long history. We cordially invite you to invest in the state. Our exports are also increasing. I didn't know that Philips' parent company was based in the Netherlands. I believe Philips has reached every Indian household,'' Maurya said.

The government's goal is to remove the roadblocks that investors face, he said.

"We intend to implement the Modi model of development completely in Uttar Pradesh as well,'' Maurya said.

On the occasion, Berg said Uttar Pradesh on its way to becoming a trillion-dollar economy.

''More than 3,000 Indian companies are operating in the Netherlands. Thousands of our companies are also working in India. We see Uttar Pradesh as a land of immense opportunities. UP and the Netherlands have a bright future, and it is a matter of pride for all of us to be a part of it,'' he said.

