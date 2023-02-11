East Germany's last Communist premier dies aged 95
Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 16:04 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Hans Modrow, who as the last Communist prime minister of East Germany oversaw democratic reforms that opened the way to German reunification, has died at age 95, Germany's hard-left Die Linke party said on Saturday.
"Last night Hans Modrow left us at the age of 95. With this, our party loses an important personality," the party, successor to the East German Communist Party, said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Party
- Communist
- East German
- German
- Die Linke
- East Germany
- Hans Modrow
- Germany
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany accuses Russia of twisting minister's war comments for 'propaganda'
German parliament remembers LGBTQ+ victims of the Nazis
Russia turning German foreign minister comments into propaganda -spokesperson
Germany's 100 billion euro defence fund not enough: defence minister
Belgium and Germany to clash for World Cup glory