East Germany's last Communist premier dies aged 95

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 16:04 IST
Hans Modrow Image Credit: Wikipedia
Hans Modrow, who as the last Communist prime minister of East Germany oversaw democratic reforms that opened the way to German reunification, has died at age 95, Germany's hard-left Die Linke party said on Saturday.

"Last night Hans Modrow left us at the age of 95. With this, our party loses an important personality," the party, successor to the East German Communist Party, said in a statement.

