UK firefighters' union recommends members accept new pay offer

A trade union for British firefighters on Saturday recommended that its members accept a revised pay offer from fire service employers, after it postponed planned strike action for workers to vote on the offer.

The Fire Brigades Union said the new pay offer, for a 7% rise backdated to July last year and for another 5% increase from July 1 this year, was below inflation but still represented a "significant shift" from a previous offer of just 2%.

