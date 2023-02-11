US Domestic News Roundup: FBI searches and finds one additional classified record in Pence's home; U.S. states, others weigh in on court battle over abortion pill and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. adds 6 Chinese entities tied to balloon program to export blacklist

The Biden administration on Friday added six Chinese entities connected to Beijing's suspected surveillance balloon program to an export blacklist. The new restrictions come after the White House said it would consider broader efforts to "expose and address" China's larger surveillance activities that threaten U.S. national security and allies.

FBI searches and finds one additional classified record in Pence's home

The FBI recovered one additional government page with classified markings during a consensual search on Friday at the Indianapolis residence of former Vice President Mike Pence, after classified documents were discovered at his house last month, a Pence spokesman said. The search, confirmed earlier in the day by a Justice Department official, came after Pence's attorney Greg Jacobs notified the National Archives in a Jan. 18 letter about the discovery of records with classified markings. The records were then turned over to the FBI.

DeSantis seeks wins on guns, abortion before facing Trump in 2024

When a newly elected Florida legislator endorsed a bill allowing residents to carry a concealed firearm without a permit, he was both demonstrating his fealty to Ron DeSantis and helping to burnish the governor's conservative credentials for a possible White House run in 2024. State Senator Jay Collins' support for the concealed-carry bill was key to DeSantis' efforts to secure a suite of legislative victories this spring ahead of an anticipated announcement that he is seeking the Republican Party nomination, according to interviews with nearly a dozen lobbyists, lawmakers and strategists in Tallahassee.

U.S. states, others weigh in on court battle over abortion pill

Dozens of U.S. state attorneys general on Friday weighed in on a lawsuit seeking a court order blocking access nationwide to a drug used in medication abortion, with Republicans in support of the lawsuit and Democrats warning of "devastating consequences" if it succeeds. In the lawsuit, filed last year in Amarillo, Texas federal court, anti-abortion groups including the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine claim the U.S. Food and Drug Administration used an improper process to approve the drug mifepristone in 2000, and did not adequately consider its safety.

Analysis-Abortion pill lawsuit faces Texas judge who often rules for conservatives

A challenge to the U.S. government's approval of a pill used for abortions is one of the latest high-profile lawsuits to be filed by conservative advocates in a Texas court that essentially guarantees them a sympathetic judge, a one-time Christian activist. Anti-abortion groups seeking a nationwide ban on the pill sued the Biden administration in November in Amarillo, where a local order assigns 95% of federal civil cases to the lone U.S. district judge there, Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump.

U.S. Senator Fetterman discharged from hospital

U.S. Senator John Fetterman was discharged from George Washington University Hospital on Friday, his staff said, two days after he was admitted to the Washington, D.C., facility because he was feeling lightheaded. Fetterman, 53, suffered a stroke last year. Tests showed he did not suffer a second stroke during the latest incident, the hospital said.

Memphis officers charged in Nichols death face review of older cases

The chief prosecutor for Shelby County, Tennessee, will examine the case files of the five former Memphis police officers who have been charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, CNN reported on Friday, citing a statement from his office. Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy said in the statement that his office will review "all prior cases — closed and pending" of the five dismissed officers who face second-degree murder, assault and kidnapping charges in the death of Nichols, a Black, 29-year-old father who was severely beaten by police after a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

U.S. shoots down car-sized unidentified object flying above Alaska

A U.S. F-22 fighter jet on Friday shot down an unidentified object flying high over Alaska, U.S. officials said, less than a week after the military brought down a Chinese balloon that had flown across the United States. A Sidewinder missile downed the latest craft, which was about the size of a small car, said U.S. Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon's chief spokesperson.

Biden and Lula project unity on democratic values and climate change

U.S. President Joe Biden met on Friday with Brazilian leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a reboot of relations between the hemisphere's two largest democracies after the end of Donald Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro's stormy rule. During the visit, Washington said it would work to provide support for a fund to protect the Amazon rainforest and Biden agreed to travel to Brazil, according to a joint statement released by Brazil, while the two leaders spoke of shared values in fighting climate change and protecting democracy against a rise in authoritarianism.

Exclusive-U.S. lawmakers press Labor Department to probe child labor in Hyundai supply chain

Thirty-three members of Congress are urging the U.S. Labor Secretary to seek strong and swift penalties against those responsible for child labor in automotive plants after a Reuters investigation found kids as young as 12 working in Alabama factories that make parts for Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp. In a letter addressed to Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, the group of Democratic lawmakers, led by Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee, pressed the department "to take immediate action to rid Hyundai's supply chain of child labor." Those responsible, the letter added, should be held accountable "to the fullest extent of the law."

