Ghulam Nabi Azad lauds WB CM Mamata Banerjee for providing good healthcare services to people

Ghulam Nabi Azad was in Kolkata to attend the 155th birth anniversary of Professor Hakim Ajmal Khan and the celebration of World Unani Day, organised by K F Memorial Trust on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 18:48 IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Gulam Nabi Azad on Saturday praised West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for providing good healthcare infrastructure and services to the people. Kolkata is also the "cleanest and the most disciplined city," he said.

"I spoke to some doctors and they said that in Kolkata, the healthcare infrastructure and services are very good. I appreciate and congratulate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the traffic system for this, " Azad said. He said this while attending the 155th birth anniversary of Professor Hakim Ajmal Khan and the celebration of World Unani Day organised by K F Memorial Trust on Saturday. He highlighted the importance and success of Unani and Ayurvedic medicine systems.

"Unani medicines do not cause harm while allopathy medicines act immediately but have side effects. Hakim Ajmal Khan was the biggest doctor of Unani medicine, he did a lot to take it forward," said the former J&K CM. The event was also attended by Bollywood actor Raza Murad.

Azad shared his experience and some memories of his last Kolkata visit. He said that Kolkata has always been the city of joy. "Kolkata is a city of rich people as well as poor and underprivileged people. This is the only city where people can eat full meals for 10 rupees," said Azad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

