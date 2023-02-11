Left Menu

Naxal incidents have increased in Chhattisgarh under Congress rule, says Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Saturday condemned the recent killings of BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh and claimed that Naxal incidents have increased in the state since the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government came to power.

PTI | Jagdalpur | Updated: 11-02-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 18:51 IST
Naxal incidents have increased in Chhattisgarh under Congress rule, says Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Saturday condemned the recent killings of BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh and claimed that Naxal incidents have increased in the state since the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government came to power. He was speaking at an event here, a day after suspected Naxalites shot dead BJP leader and village head Sagar Sahu in Narayanpur district. On February 6, the party's Awapalli Mandal chief Neelkanth Kakem was killed by Naxalites.

"Is it not a fact that Naxalite attacks have increased since Bhupesh Baghel's government came to power? It exposes the administration here. When Raman Singh (BJP) was in power, there was peace here and the problem of law and order did not exist," said Nadda. Baghel took charge as the CM in December 2018. Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are expected to be held by the end of this year.

"I want to tell the families of the fallen brave soldiers of BJP that your sons are not alone in this fight, the entire 18 crore people of the party are with you," said the national president of the saffron party.

He called the Congress a synonym for "failure". It is the policy of the Congress to stall, block and divert work, he said. "On the contrary, we are made for development. They (Congress) block development and their aim is to divide and rule," he alleged.

About the tribal-dominated Bastar, Nadda said, "I remember late Rajiv Gandhi (of Congress) and his family used to come here (Bastar) for picnics. When it was very hot there, he used to come here to enjoy the coolness of the forest. When Raman Singh's government came to power, development took place in Bastar." As per the National Crime Records Bureau, Nadda said, Chhattisgarh ''ranks seventh in terms of rape, fifth in dacoity and second in suicides''. The state is in the "second spot" related to narcotics and third in terms of murder cases, he said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has seen significant development and its reputation has grown globally, said Nadda. "Around 1,200 students from Chhattisgarh were stranded in Ukraine. Modi talked to Putin and Zelenskyy, got the war stopped and 32,000 children of the country safely returned to India. This is the picture of a changing India," Nadda said.

Exhorting people to vote for the BJP in the state, Nadda said his party has the power and strength to fight the Naxalites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023