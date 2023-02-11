There will be zero tolerance policy towards corruption: Bengal Guv tells BJP

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday assured BJP's state president Sukanta Majumdar that there will be a ''zero tolerance policy'' towards corruption and nobody will be allowed to take the law into their hands in the state. During a one-on-one meeting at the Raj Bhavan, the governor also assured Majumdar that the upcoming panchayat elections in the state will be ''free and fair''.

''The governor ensures that he is accessible to the common man. As far as corruption is concerned, there will be a zero tolerance policy. Nobody will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. ''Law and order will be scrupulously maintained and at the appropriate time, effective and proactive intervention will be done. Violence has no place in elections and free and fair polls will be ensured in the upcoming Panchayat elections,'' a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

Majumdar called on Bose on a prior appointment and explained the state of affairs in West Bengal. He also alleged that ''corruption was on the increase, and the law and order situation has deteriorated'' in the state.

The saffron party leader also informed the governor that the state government ''has been found wanting in the implementation of the MGNREGS, PMAY(G) and PMGSY and there are glaring irregularities and blatant corruption all around''. Notably, the state government had recently written to the Centre demanding the immediate release of funds under the PM Awas Yojana (PMAY), underlining that the state would fail to meet its March 31 deadline for building 11 lakh houses, if there is any further delay.

The TMC-ruled West Bengal government has also been pressing for the immediate release of dues to the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

