Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests official of forest and wildlife dept in bribery case
An official of the Punjab Forest and Wildlife Protection department posted in Mohali has been arrested by the state vigilance bureau in an alleged bribery case, official spokesperson of the bureau said on Saturday.
Manjinder Singh, posted as surveyor, was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, said the official.
Singh was arrested on the complaint of Dinkar Singh of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda district.
The complainant alleged that he had applied for getting a no-objection certificate (NOC) for installation of a new petrol pump on Rama Mandi-Talwandi Sabo road but Singh demanded Rs 2 lakh for the same, the spokesperson said.
Dinkar said that the accused had already taken Rs 3 lakh from him.
After preliminary investigation, a team of the bureau laid a trap and arrested Singh in Mohali while accepting the bribe. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused, the official added.
