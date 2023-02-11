Assam CM said BJP against division of states, its Bengal leaders fooling people: TMC's Abhishek

Claiming that state BJP leaders were fooling the people of northern West Bengal by raising the demand for a separate state, senior TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday claimed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asserted that his party was against division of states.

Addressing a rally at Mathabhanga in the northern district of Cooch Behar, Banerjee said his party will never allow the division of the state.

''While the Assam chief minister claims that they will never divide any state, BJP leaders in West Bengal keep issuing feelers about the state being separated. These people are fooling you,'' he told the rally.

Banerjee was referring to Sarma's statement at an election rally in Tripura's Sepahijala district on Tuesday where the Assam chief minister said the BJP will not compromise with Tripura's territorial integrity even if it fails to form the next government in the state.

''The BJP is ready to give everything to empower the indigenous people -- socially, culturally, politically and linguistically but is against the bifurcation of Tripura. We will not compromise with the territorial integrity of the small state even if the party fails to form the next government,'' Sarma had said.

A section of the BJP leaders from the northern West Bengal, including Alipurduar MP John Barla, Matigara-Naxalbari MLA Anandamoy Barman and Dabgram-Phulbari MLA Shikha Chatterjee, has been demanding a Union territory be carved out of the state.

Northern West Bengal with its eight districts, including the picturesque Darjeeling, is economically significant for the state as it is home to the revenue-generating tea, timber and tourism industries. However, the region has witnessed several violent statehood movements since the '80s by ethnic groups such as Gorkhas, Rajbanshis, Kochs and Kamatapuris.

They allege that the region has been neglected by successive governments based in Kolkata.

Banerjee, the national general secretary of TMC, alleged that the BJP has not done anything for the region and urged the people to not vote for it in the panchayat elections.

''Due to the mistake of some party leaders, the people of the district turned away from TMC in 2019 and 2021. Now it's time to correct those mistakes. All the wrongdoings will be rectified,'' he said.

''From tomorrow onwards, visit every house and listen to the people's problems,'' he told party leaders.

Banerjee said in the upcoming panchayat elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would alone decide on who will get tickets.

''The party has an eye on everyone. We know where you are working and for whom. The party knows what workers and leaders at the grassroots level are doing,'' he said.

''However, those politicians who think that they can continue working for themselves, they are mistaken, and they still have the time to mend their ways, or else they would not have any future in the party,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)