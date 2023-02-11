Left Menu

Thane: ex-deputy mayor held in `molestation' case, gets bail

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-02-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 20:06 IST
Thane: ex-deputy mayor held in `molestation' case, gets bail
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Thane deputy mayor Naresh Manera was on Saturday arrested in an alleged molestation case and later obtained bail.

Leaders of the Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction and Nationalist Congress Party accused the police of filing false cases under the Eknath Shinde-led government's pressure.

City police had on Friday registered a case against Manera and 12 others for allegedly beating up and molesting a woman.

The alleged incident had taken place on Thursday night at the TMC ground on G B Road, Anand Nagar during the Maharashtra Mahotsav programme organised by Manera.

The 41-year-old complainant told police that she was assaulted and molested by the accused when she went to the programme's venue to complain about the loudspeaker noise. Manera had on Friday denied the accusation, stating that he was not at the spot.

Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (molestation), 323 (assault) and other offences. Manera was presented before a magistrate after the arrest on Saturday. The court granted him bail of Rs 15,000 and ordered him to cooperate with probe. Thane MP and Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Vichare and NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad slammed the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government for `misusing' police machinery to harass political opponents.

''They are filing false cases against our activists. There are at least nine false cases of molestation registered in Thane city,'' Vichare said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023