Thane: ex-deputy mayor held in `molestation' case, gets bail

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Thane deputy mayor Naresh Manera was on Saturday arrested in an alleged molestation case and later obtained bail.

Leaders of the Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction and Nationalist Congress Party accused the police of filing false cases under the Eknath Shinde-led government's pressure.

City police had on Friday registered a case against Manera and 12 others for allegedly beating up and molesting a woman.

The alleged incident had taken place on Thursday night at the TMC ground on G B Road, Anand Nagar during the Maharashtra Mahotsav programme organised by Manera.

The 41-year-old complainant told police that she was assaulted and molested by the accused when she went to the programme's venue to complain about the loudspeaker noise. Manera had on Friday denied the accusation, stating that he was not at the spot.

Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (molestation), 323 (assault) and other offences. Manera was presented before a magistrate after the arrest on Saturday. The court granted him bail of Rs 15,000 and ordered him to cooperate with probe. Thane MP and Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Vichare and NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad slammed the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government for `misusing' police machinery to harass political opponents.

''They are filing false cases against our activists. There are at least nine false cases of molestation registered in Thane city,'' Vichare said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)