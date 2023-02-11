Left Menu

Former Haryana minister Dharambir Gaba passes away

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 11-02-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 20:52 IST
Former Haryana minister Dharambir Gaba passes away
  • Country:
  • India

Former Haryana minister Dharambir Gaba died on Saturday at the age of 91.

He had been suffering from illness for some time.

As news of his demise spread, a large number of people visited his residence in Sector 15 to pay their last respects.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda and former minister Sukhbir Kataria paid tributes to Gaba, a four-time MLA who served as a minister in the Bhajan Lal-led government in Haryana.

A Congress leader said he was a veteran of the party and made immense contributions to the development of Gurugram.

He was popular among the people of Gurugram, particularly the Punjabi fraternity.

His last rites were performed at Rambagh cremation ground in Madanpuri in the afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023