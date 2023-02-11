Following are the top stories at 9.25 pm: NATION CAL33 ELECTIONS-TRIPURA-2ND LD PM **** 'Kushti' in Kerala, 'dosti' in Tripura: PM Modi attacks Cong-CPI(M) alliance Radhakishorepur/Ambassa (Tripura): Lashing out at the Congress-CPI(M) alliance in Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the two parties have strangely chosen 'dosti' (friendship) in the northeastern state as against their normal 'kushti' (wrestling) in Kerala. **** DEL37 JAMIAT-LD MADANI ****India belongs to me as much as it does to PM Modi and Bhagwat, this land is birthplace of Islam: Jamiat chief New Delhi: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani has claimed that India is the ''birthplace of Islam'' and asserted that the country belongs to him as much as it does to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. **** MDS23 TL-3RDLD AMIT SHAH **** NDA govt successful in controlling terror in J&K, insurgency in northeast, Left Wing Extremism: Amit Shah Hyderabad: The BJP-led government at the Centre has succeeded to a great extent in controlling terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the northeast and Left Wing Extremism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday. **** DEL5 ED-EXCISE POLICY-ARREST **** ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case, officials said Saturday. **** BOM4 GJ-PM-LD-PHYSIOTHERAPY **** As in physiotherapy, continuity, conviction necessary for country's development: PM Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said continuity and conviction were necessary, just as in physiotherapy, for the country's development. **** MDS24 KA-LD SHAH Congress and JD(S), who believe in Tipu Sultan, can't do good for Karnataka: Shah **** Mangaluru (K'taka): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday charged that the Congress and the JD(S) believed in 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan and that the two parties cannot do any good for Karnataka, while hailing the ruling BJP which was inspired by 16th century Tuluva queen of Ullal Rani Abbakka Chowta, for a prosperous rule in the state. **** CAL31 JH-2ND LD KHARGE **** No freedom of speech inside or outside Parliament: Kharge Ranchi: Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday alleged there was no freedom of speech in the country. **** DEL31 TURKIYE-QUAKE-INDIAN **** Indian man missing in Turkiye quake found dead Kotdwar (Uttarakhand): An Indian national missing in Turkiye since the massive earthquake on February 6 was found dead on Saturday in the rubble of a hotel where he was staying. **** DEL27 ENV-HIMALAYAS-LD INTERVIEW **** Big improvement in India's disaster preparedness, response: IUCN New Delhi: While India's disaster preparedness and response has improved significantly, the fragility of the Himalayas and the increase in population and infrastructure are at the root of crises like the Joshimath incident, senior officials at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) said. By Gaurav Saini **** CAL4 ELECTIONS-TRIPURA-YECHURY **** Three-way fight will help Left-Cong alliance in Tripura polls: Sitaram Yechury Agartala: The three-cornered fight that is unfolding in the tiny but politically crucial state of Tripura will help the Left-Congress alliance in the upcoming assembly elections, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said. By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury **** LEGAL LGD5 DL-COURT-LD FOOTBALL COACH **** Delhi court issues arrest warrant against former assistant football coach accused of sexual misconduct New Delhi: A Delhi court has issued a warrant of arrest against Alex Mario Ambrose who was sacked as assistant coach of Indian women's under-17 football team for alleged sexual misconduct. **** BUSINESS DEL22 BIZ-RBI-FM-ADANI **** Regulators very experienced; seized of the matter: FM on Adani Group row New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the country's regulators are very experienced and are seized of the matter relating to the Adani Group crisis. **** DEL32 BIZ-FM-2NDLD RBI **** New tax regime to benefit middle class; leave more money in their hands: FM New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the new tax regime will benefit the middle class as it will leave more money in their hands. **** FOREIGN FGN10 US-4TH AERIAL OBJECT **** US shoots down car-sized unidentified high-altitude aerial object flying above Alaska Washington: A US fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying at the height of about 40,000 feet off the northern coast of Alaska on orders of President Joe Biden, officials said, less than a week after the military brought down a Chinese spy balloon that had flown across America. **** FGN11 PAK-IMF-TAXES **** Pakistan government approves new tax on power to meet IMF conditions Islamabad: Pakistan is moving swiftly to pacify the IMF with the approval of a new tax on electricity users, including farmers, to raise an additional Rs 170 billion in revenue to meet the conditions of the global lender, according to a statement. By Sajjad Hussain **** SPORTS **** Ashwin wreaks havoc, India thump Australia by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur Nagpur: A wily Ravichandran Ashwin blew away a panic-stricken Australia with a fifer as India dismantled visitors' second innings in a single session to win the opening Test by a comprehensive innings and 132 run-margin, here Saturday. By Kushan Sarkar. ****.

