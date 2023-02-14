Allegations against Adani group point finger at Centre: Stalin

The allegations against the Adani group are direct accusations against the BJP government and hence a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe should be ordered by the Centre and the matter must be debated in Parliament, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Tuesday. The questions posed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament on the issue are pertinent and it is shocking that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not even utter a word as his answer, he said. Answering questions in his 'Ungalil Oruvan' (One among you) series, Stalin said expunction of parts of remarks made by Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament went against the traditions of Parliamentary democracy. Expunging remarks made in Parliament cannot erase the matter from the people's hearts, he said. The allegations against the Adani group are direct accusations against the BJP regime and hence a JPC probe should be ordered by the government and the matter must be debated in Parliament. The Supreme Court is itself looking into the matter related to the Adani group, the CM said. Asked if Modi's remark --that the Enforcement Directorate has brought opposition together-- meant 'healthy politics,' he said: ''This is the Prime Minister's confession statement on the purpose for which the ED is being used.'' For the first time, a PM has accepted in the Parliament that he was carrying on a vendetta against Opposition parties. ''This is not good for country, not good for autonomous institutions, not good for democracy as well,'' Stalin said.

