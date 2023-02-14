Left Menu

Once known for insurgency, Nagaland turns into growth story: Nadda

In Nagaland, the BJP is in the ruling alliance with Neiphiu Rio's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). BJP will contest 20 out of 60 seats in the State.

BJP chief JP Nadda in Kohima (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Nagaland Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Tuesday said that the northeastern state which was once known for blockades and insurgency has now turned into a path of peace, prosperity and development. Nadda released the BJP manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Nagaland.

Speaking at the occasion, Nadda said, "Five years ago, Northeast used to face blockades, insurgency and targeted attacks. Today Nagaland is back on the path of peace, prosperity and development. Nagaland has been a story of growth. The insurgency has been reduced by 80 per cent in the last eight years and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is removed from 66 per cent of areas." The BJP chief said under the dynamic leadership of Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland has a stable government.

"Election and voting are not meant to be decided on very flimsy grounds. It needs very serious deliberation to come to a conclusion about who should take up the reins of power," Nadda added. Nadda was on Tuesday accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at Dimapur airport by State BJP president Temjen Imna and other party leaders.

In Nagaland, the BJP is in the ruling alliance with Neiphiu Rio's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). BJP will contest 20 out of 60 seats in the State. Polling for the Nagaland Assembly elections will be held on February 27. The counting of votes will take place on March 2. (ANI)

