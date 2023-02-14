Germany's Scholz: gas connections with Belgium to be expanded

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that gas connections between Germany and Belgium will be expanded to provide not only for domestic use but for neighbours as well.

"We have a shared responsibility that reaches beyond both countries, and we must and will fulfil that," said Scholz at a joint news conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo during a visit to Zeebrugge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)