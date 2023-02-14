Left Menu

Soccer-Chinese football chief probed for suspected "serious violation of law"

The chairman of the Chinese Football Association (CFA) has been put under investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline and law, China's sports regulator said on Tuesday. In January, two former officials of the Chinese Football Association were investigated for suspected "severe violations of the law," according to statements posted by the Chinese sports regulator. The CFA could not be immediately reached for comment.

The chairman of the Chinese Football Association (CFA) has been put under investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline and law, China's sports regulator said on Tuesday. A brief statement posted by China's General Administration of Sports did not give details of the probe nor the violation.

The probe of Chen Xuyuan, who was also the deputy party secretary for the football organisation, came after a recent anti-corruption investigation of Chinese football. Chen could not be reached for comment. In January, two former officials of the Chinese Football Association were investigated for suspected "severe violations of the law," according to statements posted by the Chinese sports regulator.

The CFA could not be immediately reached for comment. An investigation has been launched into former midfielder and China men's head coach Li Tie for suspected severe violation of laws, state media China Daily reported last week.

