CPI(M), Cong in Kerala condemn IT survey at BBC offices

The ruling CPIM and the opposition Congress in Kerala on Tuesday condemned the the Income Tax Departments surveys at the offices of the BBC in New Delhi and Mumbai saying the infringement on press freedom was objectionable and can embarrass our nation on the international stage.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the BJP government was outraged by the BBC documentary on the Gujarat genocide.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the BJP government was outraged by the BBC documentary on the Gujarat genocide.

''The unprecedented actions taken by the IT Dept at the BBC's Indian offices are highly questionable, raising concerns over media freedom. Infringement on press freedom is objectionable and can embarrass our nation on the international stage. #BBC #PressFreedom,'' Vijayan posted on social media.

He said any wrongful act against freedom of press was objectionable and urged the democratic society to look at this with concern.

Leader of Opposition Congress in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan said it amounts to gagging of the press.

''This is gagging of press. Look at the 'documentary effect' on Central Government. Centre is being so undemocratic and ridiculous. Strongly condemn the Central Agency raids in #BBC offices across India. #freepress #Democracy #freedom,'' Satheesan tweeted.

