NC’s Jammu women's wing reconstituted; 10 nominated as vice presidents

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-02-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 19:17 IST
The National Conference on Tuesday reconstituted its Jammu province's women's wing, nominating 10 leaders including four district development council (DDC) members as vice presidents, a party spokesman said.

Provincial president of women's wing Satwant Kour Dogra reconstituted the body after getting approval from party's Jammu provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta. She also nominated eight provincial secretaries and 38 working committee members, he said.

The spokesman said DDC members Attiqa Jan, Pooja Thakur, Suriya Begum and Shahmim Akhter, Hameeda Rana, Rubia Beigh, Raj Kour, Rama Gupta, Puspa Dogra and Ashma Mehra were nominated as vice presidents of the women's wing of the Jammu province.

The nominated provincial secretaries include DDC members Shahmim Begum, Shahmim Akhter, Parveen Begum and Gulshan Akhter, while there will be four joint secretaries.

Working committee members of the women's wing include state vice president (women's wing) Bimla Luthra and former legislator Deepinder Kour, the spokesman said.

Gupta hoped that new provincial office bearers and working committee members of the women's wing will work with close coordination to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and also ensure the strengthening of the women workforce in their respective areas across the Jammu province.

Meanwhile, Bishnah Block President of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mohan Lal Sandhu along with his supporters joined the National Conference on Tuesday in the presence of party zonal president and former minister Babu Rampaul here.

Welcoming Sandhu in the party fold, Rampaul said his joining will further strengthen the NC at the grassroots level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

