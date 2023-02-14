Left Menu

Sule praises Gadkari, says he is only minister who works

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday said Nitin Gadkari was the only member of the Union cabinet who works.Sule was speaking at an NCP meeting in central Maharashtras Parbhani district. The only minister who works in the current government is Nitin Gadkari, and I admit it on record, she said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 14-02-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 19:39 IST
Nitin Gadkari Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday said Nitin Gadkari was the only member of the Union cabinet who works.

Sule was speaking at an NCP meeting in central Maharashtra's Parbhani district. ''The only minister who works in the current government is Nitin Gadkari, and I admit it on record,'' she said. Unlike others, Gadkari does not think of party affiliations while doing his job, Sule noted.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, especially those in Maharashtra lie so blatantly that they should be given awards, the Baramati MP added. ''Which religious book teaches them this, I do not know. They will have to answer for this someday,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

